Ashantigold C.E.O Fredrick Acheampong insists sacking C.K Akunor is best for the club

Chief Executive Officer of Ashantigold, Fredrick Acheampong has affirmed management's decision to sack Coach C.K Akunor as the best for the club.

The former Black Stars Captain was sacked as head Coach of the miners after failing to report to training over punditry work on TV.

C.K Akunor, according to reports asked the players to report to training on Monday but instead failed to show up and when queried he failed to make up any good reason for his defence.

Meanwhile, the 43 year old helped the club avoid relegation last season and refined the team this campaign. His dismissal, however, has not gone down well with fans who have vented anger at the management of the club.

But Mr. Acheampong insists that is the best thing to happen for the club.

“Management was left with no other choice but to let CK [Akunnor] go,” he told FootballMadeInGhana.com.

“We have had to deal with similar issues on a constant basis behind the glare of the public so I can understand some of the reactions.

“But the truth is that the coach had been absenting himself from post without permission on several occasions and despite several promptings, the status quo remained so we had to take a decision and we believe it is good for the club.”