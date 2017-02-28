AshantiGold captain Joshua Tijani praises 'special talent' Emmanuel Gyamfi

AshantiGold captain Joshua Tijani hails in-form Asante Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi and admits it was tough dealing with him last Monday in the Ashanti derby.

The Elephants lost 1-0 to their regional rivals Asante Kotoko SC at the Len Clay on Monday after game was initially rained off on Sunday.

"I can say Emmanuel Gyamfi was the player who gave us torrid time in the game," the versatile defender revealed in a post-match interview.

"Anytime he tries surging forward with the ball, he makes good incursions so it was difficult for us as defenders to get rid of him. He really disturbed us.''

Gyamfi, 22, provided striker Yakubu Mohammed the cross to head home to give the Porcupine Warriors all the three points.

He eventually emerged man of match in the game.

By Nuhu Adams

