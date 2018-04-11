AshantiGold CEO Frederick Acheampong insists winning the league not their prime target

Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of AshantiGold SC, Frederick Acheampong has stated that clinching this season's Ghana Premier League is not their top-most target despite their remarkable start to the campaign.

The Miners are the only side in the ongoing Ghana Premier League that is yet to taste defeat after five rounds of matches - picking 13 points out of a possible 15, to move top of the standings.

But Acheampong intimated that despite not being surprised by their early season form, winning the coveted league title is far from achieved hence implored their fans to stay humble.

“We are just taking each match at a time. We are not concentrating on winning the league knowing where the club is coming from. The league title is not our prime target but we’re keen on landing a respectable position at the end of the season," he told Zylofon Sports.

He further stated that the motivation behind the club’s recent blistering performance is down to determination.

“Our guys are very determined to die for the club and we have also boosted our technical department by employing Danish John Christiansen as the technical director who works hand-in-hand with head coach C.K. Akunnor. When you talk to C.K Akunnor after each game, you realize he knows exactly what he is doing."

Ashantigold have won four and drawn one in their first five games in the 2017/2018 Ghana Premier League season.