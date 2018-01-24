AshantiGold CEO Kudjoe Fianoo BLASTS PLB for fixtures release

AshantiGold CEO Kudjoe Fianoo believes the Premier League Board rushed into releasing fixtures for the new season.

Fianoo, who doubles as chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association, is questioning the rationale behind the decision when clubs have not met the criteria by the Club Licensing Board.

''Just last week, the GFA wrote to some of the clubs that they’ve not meet the criteria and not even applied to the club licensing board to play in the league so they were being charged by the Disciplinary Committee only [for us] to hear that, the fixtures are out,'' Fianoo told Atinka FM

''Meanwhile, the Licensing Board has to go around to inspect the various stadia. That has not been done yet so why the publication of the fixtures.''

