Ashantigold chief Kudjoe Fianoo claims conspiracy to relegate team

Ashantigold chief Kudjoe Fianoo has alleged that there is a plot to have the team relegated from the country’s top-tier football.

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) boss claims the conspiracy theories are borne out of his public opposition to Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Fianoo has been on a warpath with the Ghana FA, threatening to die to get Kwesi Nyantakyi out of office.

He has clashed with the federation over the sponsorship package of pay TV Star Times for Premier League clubs.

And he has now alleged there is a clandestine move to get Ashantigold relegated despite their 3-1 win over Great Olympics on Sunday.

"Powers that be in Ghana football plotting against Ashantigold to be relegated," he claimed on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM

"Some called a staunch supporter of Ashgold Awudu 2000 that they should force me out of office, either than that what happened to Heart of Lions will happen to Ashgold.

"The ploy is centered on the claim that I am challenging GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi."

