Ashantigold chief Kudjoe Fianoo shifts attention to Kotoko after Tema Youth stalemate

Ashantigold chief Kudjoe Fianoo has shifted his focus to Kotoko after his side drew 1-1 at Tema Youth on Wednesday.

The miners managed to pick a point at the Tema sports stadium.

And the club's chief executive Kudjoe Fianoo has shifted his attention to the Ashanti derby against the Porcupine Warriors on Sunday.

"Looking at the performance of the team this season especially in the game against Olympics, before the start of the match I was very defiant that we could carry the day but it wasn't to be," he said

"However, with the kind of performance we put up in the second half I believe we should have won but it's better that we're not going to Obuasi empty handed," says Fianoo.

"We have a big game on Sunday against Kotoko so we're going back home to prepare for that task now, what happened here is past."

"I think the target we set for ourselves prior to the start of the league to finish in the top four, and picking points on our travels like today, I believe we can achieve just that."

Joseph Pantsil opened the scoring for home side before Safiu Mohammed pulled parity.

