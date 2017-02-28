AshantiGold coach Bashir Hayford 'satisfied' despite derby defeat to Asante Kotoko

AshantiGold SC head coach Bashir Hayford claims he is impressed with team's efforts in the regional derby defeat to Asante Kotoko at home on Monday in a delayed fixture.

The Miners succumbed 1-0 loss to the Porcupine Warriors at the Len Clay stadium.

But the experienced gaffer says his side's performance excites him.

"I'm even more elated. I'm very happy with a young team like this playing this way because I have confidence that after about five or six matches, it will be very for you to beat," he told reporters.

"Only three players of the old team last season featured in this encounter. If you could recall I brought the final list of players registered for the season just two weeks ago before the start of the league.

"So we prepared for only two weeks for the season. I'm really happy that a new team is playing like this."

By Nuhu Adams

