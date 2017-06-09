AshantiGold coach C.K Akonnor eyes Medeama scalp

The resurgent Miners will play as guests to Medeama on match day 18 with the aim of continuing their superb performance after last week's 3-0 victory over defending champions Wa All Stars at Obuasi.

AshantiGold coach Charles Akonnor is confident of continuing their fine run in the ongoing Ghana Premier League when play Medeama SC in week 18 at the Tarkwa T&A Park today.

And despite Medeama's excellent form at home, coach Akonnor believes they can also count on their recent performance to pick a positive result.

“Medeama has been excellent in the League so far. They are very strong at home and it is always difficult to beat them at their end,” he spoke to Ghana Sports Newspaper.

“But this is football and anything can happen, we can go there and beat them and of course that is the target we will be taking into the game, going there to beat them.”

AshantiGold are 15th on the standings with 16 points from 17 games.