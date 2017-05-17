AshantiGold coach C.K Akunnor says management part of club's woes

AshantiGold coach Charles Akunnor says management of the club is part of the cause of their ailing campaign in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The 43-year-old was handed the reins of the club to help untangle them from their dwindling season.

Akunnor has so far failed with the task assigned to him after winning just one out of the five games under his tutelage.

Some fans of the club have accused CEO Kojo Fianoo for the current woes of the club. But Akunnor who admits it is difficult for them to avoid the drop, said with determination, hard work they can escape relegation.

“We have a long way to go and I have identified certain things and not only players, but management must also take the flak for the club’s abysmal performance this first round.”

