AshantiGold coach C.K Akunnor urges his team to work harder

AshantiGold coach Charles Akunnor has urged his team to continue their good work following recent upturn of form in the Ghana Premier League.

The Miners have been on a purple patch form in the second half of the campaign, having collected seven points from a possible nine, which included a shocking 1-0 victory over Medeama at Tarkwa in their last outing.

However, despite their resurgent of form, coach Akunnor has told his charges to work harder in order to beat the drop.

"The team must improve to be able to work hard and avoid relegation. They must work harder in subsequent matches to continue our charge to avoid relegation," Akonnor told Graphic Sports.

"Any team that need results must have continuity; that is to say they must be clinical in every match to avoid heartbreaks."

