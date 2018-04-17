AshantiGold coach Charles Akonnor eyes Ghana coaching job

AshantiGold SC coach Charles Akonnor says he is not being in a rush to take up a position in any of the Ghana national teams but when the chance becomes available he will grab it.

The 44-year-old trainer is gradually winning over pundits in the ongoing Ghana Premier League with his tactical approach to games - which has propelled the Miners to the summit of the league log after seven rounds of games.

Several advocates believe the time has come for the former Ghana international is ripe for a national team job.

However, Akonnor has calmed the claims by insisting that he is not being in a rush to take up a position in the national team, but says he would like to take up the challenge when the opportunity presents itself.

''When it is my turn to lead Ghana no one can stop it. If I have to coach the U-17 and U-20 to get there it is all in the hands of God. Human beings will try to put you down and try to retard your progress but once God says it is your time nothing will stop,'' he indicted.

''I only believe in God and not humans. People talk but I am not flattered by what they say, I respond positively, so I am not flattered at all.''

For now, he remains focused on trying to reclaim the Ghana Premier League title which they won in 2015 from Aduana Stars.

Akonnor has spent time interning with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic FC in addition to his stints with the likes of Dreams FC, Hearts of Oak and Sekondi XI Wise.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)