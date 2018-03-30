AshantiGold reveals reason behind CK Akunnor one-year deal

One of the new investors of AshantiGold, Dr. Kweku Frimpong has lifted the lid on their decision to hand CK Akunnor a one-year deal.

Akunnor joined the Miners midway through last term and guided them to safety.

And following their terrific start to this year's Ghana Premier League season, Akunnor was rewarded with a one-year renewable contract by the club's new investors to the surprise of their fans, who believed he merits more than that.

But speaking with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Dr. Frimpong, who is popularly known as 'Champion', revealed the reason behind their decision.

"Signing C.K Akunnor for one year is subject to renewal and to give him the room to decide whether to stay or leave after the first year when we the investors and himself had known each other well but I must say he is doing well and very impressive," Dr Frimpong told Oyerepa FM.

"He is gradually earning my vote to continue."

The Miners have a perfect record in the ongoing league as they occupy the summit of the log with 6 points after three games.

