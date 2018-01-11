AshantiGold SC coach C.K Akunnor downplays Hans Kwoffie's loss ahead of next season

AshantiGold SC Coach Charles Akunnor remains defiant ahead of next season despite the loss of their last season's top scorer, Hans Kwoffie.

Kwoffie, who played a significant role for the Miners in their relegation survival last term after hitting 17 goals, left the club to join Egyptian outfit FC Smouha on a two-year deal last month.

But Coach of the side, Akunnor has played downed the absence of the talisman as he believes they have enough quality to mount a serious title challenge next season.

“Hans was a wonderful player for us, yes we wished we had him next season but his gone, we are a team and we need to work with what he have available,” he told the media.

“For me personally I don’t like it when only one player score in your team, it means you always have to depend on that player which is not good."

“I always want every player to score so now that Hans is not around I think is an opportunity for the other players to also give what they have.”

The miners are preparing ahead of the new season, which begins in February and have already added former Liberty Professionals assistant manager Ignatius Fosu to their technical department.

The 2015 Ghana Premier League Champions have struggled in the last two season and Coach Akunnor will hope the Obuasi based club recovers the form that made them the best in the country.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)