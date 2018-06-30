AshantiGold SC open talks with John Christensen over coaching role - Report

Ghana Premier League outfit AshantiGold SC have reportedly opened talks with John Christensen about potentially replacing CK Akunnor as the club's manager.

The Obuasi-based side parted ways C.K Akonnor on Friday following a misunderstanding between him and the club's top hierarchy.

According to media reports, AshantiGold are negotiating with John Christensen to become their substantive coach.

The Danish trainer joined the Miners prior to the campaign as a technical director.

AshantiGold and Medeama are joint top leaders of the Ghana Premier League after the first round with 27 points.