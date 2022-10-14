Ashantigold SC vs GFA:  Ashantigold to file supplementary affidavit on Oct.17 

The case of Ashantigold SC vs Ghana Football Association (GFA) at the Accra Human Rights Court has been adjourned for Thursday, October 20, 2022.

AshantiGold SC have been granted permission to file additional information to the court on Monday October 17,2022 in their case against the Ghana Football Association.

Lawyer for the defendant, Ghana Football Association, Naa Odofoley Nortey, in a hearing on Friday October 14 raised a preliminary objection on the supplementary affidavit filed by AshantiGold before the hearing.

According to the counsel for the FA, the complainant, Ashanti Gold, should have sought permission before submitting further particulars to bolster their case against the FA.

However, the presiding judge at the Human Rights Division of the High Court, Judge Barbara Tetteh-Charway granted AshantiGold the permission to file additional information on October 17,2022 before the case is recalled on October 20.

The Ghana Premier League still remains suspended