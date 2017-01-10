AshantiGold sign former Ghana Premier League goal king Kofi Owusu

AshantiGold SC have completed the signing of free agent Kofi Owusu on a three years deal, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The former Berekum Chelsea striker returned from Egypt after his contract with Aswan FC was terminated last year.

He has been training with the Elephants since arriving in the country.

The 25 year-old was top scorer of the Ghana Premier League in the 2014/2015 season. before making a move to Egypt.

By Nuhu Adams

