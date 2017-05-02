AshantiGold sign striker Nurudeen Seidu from Okyeman Planners

AshantiGold have signed striker Nurudeen Seidu from Division One League side Okyeman Planners for the rest of the season, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The prolific prodigy bagged five goals and made seven assists in the second tier league last season.

He could not register for the Eastern region outfit this season after a failed move abroad.

Seidu joined third tier side Unique FC on a short term deal where he impressed CK Akonnor in their FA Cup fixture against Dreams FC few months ago.

By Nuhu Adams

