AshantiGold striker Hans Kwoffie scores first hat-trick of the season

Ashantigold midfielder Hans Kwofie scored the first hat-trick of the 2016/17 season of the Ghana Premier League on Saturday as they tore newly-promoted Accra Great Olympics to shreds.

Kwofie scored in both halves of the game to give Great Olympics a bitter return to the Ghana top-flight.

The 27-year-old fired his first goal in 38 minutes to break the deadlock before scoring against with four minutes before the break.

He scored just after the break to give the Miners a comfortable 3-0 lead at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Ashantigold are looking forward to staging a contest for this season's league title and will do everything to fight for that at the end of the season.

Kwofie will be hoping to continue his good form so he could challenge for the top-scorer award at the end of the campaign.

The 27-year-old is expected to help the Club with his rich experience in the domestic League.

The former Al-Oruba Sporting Club midfielder played for the Oman top-flight side before returning to clinch a short-term contract for Bechem United in the second transfer window last season.

Kwofie scored three (3) goals in six (6) official appearances for Oman Professional League club Al-Oruba Sporting Club in 2015 before returning home to play for Bechem United.

The Tarkwa-born has featured in the Ghana Premier League for clubs including now relegated Kpando Heart of Lions and CAF Confederation Cup campaigners Medeama SC.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)