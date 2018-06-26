Breaking News: Ashantigold suspend coach CK Akunnor for swapping duty with TV punditry

Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold have suspended coach CK Akunnor for swapping his official duty with TV punditry.

The former Ghana captain has been accused of dereliction of duty after failing to supervise the team's training session.

The former Premier League champions have been left angered by the attitude of coach after he failed to report for training on Monday.

However, he was busy working as a TV punditry in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The club has wielded the disciplinary axe by putting him in on ice.

“CK (Akunnor) is currently suspended until further notice," a source is quoted by footballmadeinghana.com

“The coach has been asked to answer questions as to why he was not at post at the time he was supposed to be.”

It's unclear if the latest standoff will break the camels back as tension between the club and the former Dreams FC gaffer continues to escalate.

It has been hugely speculated that coach Akunnor will quit his role in pursuit of enhancing his professional training abroad.

The Ghana Premier League has been suspended after an investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas revealed alleged widespread corruption.