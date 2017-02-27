AshantiGold thug physically assaults Asante Kotoko photographer on suspicion of carrying juju

Asante Kotoko official photographer Gideon Botchway was heckled by thugs of AshantiGold on suspicion that he was carrying black magic.

The incident happened before Sunday's match at the Len Clay which was rained off after recess with both sides tied 1-1.

Botchway, who works for the Asante Kotoko Express newspaper, was prevented him from entering the inner perimeter to work.