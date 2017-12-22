AshantiGold to add Nassam Yakubu to coaching staff

AshantiGold coach Charles Akunnor has recommended Nassam Yakubu to join his outfit's technical team ahead of next season.

The Miners narrowly escaped relegation last season after their poor start to the campaign.

And Akunnor, who steered the club from relegation, is reported to be keen to add experienced goalkeeping coach Nassam Yakubu to his backroom staff as they are determined to take the league by storm next season.

Yakubu previously worked as the goalkeepers coach for the Black Stars team as well as Hearts of Oak.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)