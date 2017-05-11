AshantiGold want Hearts of Oak out-of-favour- winger Isaac Mensah-Report

AshantiGold SC have expressed interest in signing out-of-favour Hearts of Oak winger Isaac Mensah, according to media reports.

Mensah, who is under contract with the Phobians until 2018, is reported to be on his way out of the club, after failing establish himself under coach Scottish gaffer Frank Nuttall this term.

Host of clubs in the premier league have been alarmed by his situation and are lining up a bid for the 21-year old, although reports suggest the beleaguered Obuasi-based side are preparing to acquire his services for the second round of the league.

According to reports, the club have formally written to the premier league giants, ''Ashgold are tracking Hearts of Oak Isaac Mensah and have written to Hearts for his possible acquisition for the second round of the ongoing league season. We hope to get him as we look forward to bolster our squad with new faces before we start the second half of the league.''

Issac Mensah became the toast of the Phobians fans following his remarkable performance in the elite division last season.

