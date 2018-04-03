AshantiGold's Dr. Kwaku Frimpong fires warning to Asante Kotoko ahead of Ashanti derby

One of the new investors of AshantiGold, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong has fired a salvo at Asante Kotoko ahead of their Match Day 5 encounter at the Obuasi Len-Clay Stadium on Sunday.

The Aboakese lads have had a devastating start to the ongoing Ghana Premier League after picking 10 points after a possible twelve after four rounds of games.

The Miners will be aiming to add to Asante Kotoko to the list of their victims when they welcome them to the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in all Ashanti derby.

And Dr. Frimpong, who is one of the two people (Nana Adu Abankoro Acheampong) to have been credited for the Miners scintillating form, has fired a warning shots to their regional rivals that they will definitely taste their axe on Sunday.

"Am sorry but my Kotoko people should not think of even a point in Sunday's match," Dr. Frimpong told Oyerepa FM.

"They should come with basket for the goals; I can't help them now but some other time. Ashgold is also from the Ashanti Region and the rational is to lift Ashanti High."

