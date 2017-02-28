AshGold coach Bashir Hayford downplays Kotoko defeat

AshantiGold trainer Bashiru Hayford insists his side's 1-0 defeat to Asante Kotoko on Monday in the Ghana Premier League cannot hurt their ambitions .

Hayford took consolation from the team's improved output.

"A coach is responsible for the performance of a team and not the outcome of the match and once the team in improving, I'm happy," he said.

"We have over twenty matches left to end the season. I'm not perturbed with the loss.''

The Miners will travel to Berekum Chelsea in their next premiership fixture this weekend.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)