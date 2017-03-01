AshGold coach Hayford on Black Stars job: If your wife is not beautiful, be honest and tell the world

Ashantigold coach Bashir Hayford has bizarrely used his hoarded wealth of proverbs to express his interest in taking up the vacant Black Stars position insisting it is an easy job.

The two time league champion is confident he is well suited to take up the job with the 2015 Ghana league coach of the season claiming coaching the team is a very simple task.

However, he doubts the Ghana Football Association will entrust the job in his care.

“If your wife is not beautiful ,be honest and tell the world ,don't say she is very nice knowing otherwise,” he spoke to Kumasi-based Radio station Angel FM.

“The simplest team to coach now is the senior national team the Black Stars of Ghana . You don't need to teach players how to control ,pass etc .

“ I can do this job with ease but the authorities will not give me .Am ready to coach the Black Stars."

Coach Hayford led the Black Princesses team at the 2014 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Canada.

