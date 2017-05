AshantiGold goalkeeper Robert Dabuo has undergone a successful knee surgery and could be out of rest of the season.

Dabuo went under the knife at the Komfo Anokye Hospital in Kumasi.

The former Ghana U20 shot stopper suffered a knee injury in a pre-season friendly against second tier side Asokwa Deportivo.

He is expected to back to full fitness in three months.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)