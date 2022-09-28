Assistant coach Hamza Obeng bids farewell to Hearts of Oak after departure

Former Hearts of Oak assistant coach Hamza Obeng has bid farewell to the club following his shocking exit.

Obeng, together with his boss Samuel Boadu and goalkeepers' coach left the club on Tuesday following a meeting with Board Chairman Togbe Afede.

The club confirmed parting ways with the entire technical team following their downward spiral.

But assistant coach Hamza Obeng has wished the club well following his surprised departure.

"It has been a good period serving the Phobia Family,"

"Thanks for all your support and encouragement during my time with you.

"Wish the club all the best in the current season and subsequeent ones

#phoobia

Boadu has been under incessant pressure due to the side's unflattering start to the season with calls for his removal growing rapidly.

The club's recent drop in form has accumulated in growing calls for his sacking - forcing the board to ask him to step back from duties.

His assistant coach Hamza Obeng and goalkeepers coach Eric Amponsah have all been yanked from the team in a sensational twist to the drama that has engulfed the Ghanaian giants.

The young gaffer has come under intense pressure after failing to defend the Premier League title, having finished on the 6th position with 48 points last season.

However, he was able to save his managerial job win by defending the MTN FA Cup title after beating Bechem United to the crown.

Hearts have been abysmal - failing to win their last eight Premier League matches in a spillover from last season.

They lie 13th on the Premier League table after recording two draws and a defeat. They are still without a win in their opening three Premier League matches.

Boadu won five major trophies with Phobians since his sensational switch from Medeama two seasons ago - ending a 11-year wait for a Premier League crown.

He also won two FA Cups , the Super Cup and President's Cup.