Assistant coach Henry Lamptey Wellington will be in-charge of Hearts of Oak for Monday’s Ghana @60 anniversary Cup match against Asante Kotoko.

Wellington steps for Scotsman Frank Nuttall who is on a one-week break.

Nuttall is expected in Accra on Thursday for their match against WAFA in Accra.

Hearts of Oak wrapped preparations on Sunday morning at their training base in Legon.

