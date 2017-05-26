Assistant coach Otto Addo to leave Danish side Nordsjaelland at the end of season

Danish Super Liga side Nordsjaelland have announced that assistant coach Otto Addo will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The ex-Ghana midfielder wants to draw closer to his family in Hamburg, Germany after 18 months at the club.

''Otto has contributed immensely for the team and the club and we have been delighted to have him as part of the staff. However, we understand fully that Otto wants to get home to his family in Hamburg, where his wife and three children live,'' Nordsjaelland Sporting director Carsten V. Jensen said.

Addo thanked the club and the coach for their support during his stay since January 2016.

''It has been a great experience and I will from FCN with lots of experience. I have learned a lot from some really talented colleagues,'' he said.

''The coaches, which is around the club is professionally immensely talented and has contributed to the club can continue to hatch skilled players.

''I will return to Germany in order to be closer and more time with my family. I want to thank all of FCN who have been so helpful and all have welcomed me from the first day.''

