Aston Villa boss Bruce asks permission for Jordan Ayew to report late for pre-AFCON training

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has asked for permission from the Ghana Football Association for Jordan Ayew to report late for the Black Stars pre-2017 Africa Cup of Nations training camp, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Bruce wants to use the striker for their big Championship away match against Cardiff City on 02 January, the same day Ghana’s camp in UAE opens.

But the Ghana Football Association is yet to respond to Bruce’s request.

Per the regulations, clubs are amended to release players 14 days to the start of the competition.

Ayew has been excused from Ghana’s non-residential training in Accra because of club commitment.

