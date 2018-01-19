Aston Villa could miss out on Daniel Amartey after defender's revival at Leicester City

Aston Villa have faint hopes of signing Daniel Amartey from Leicester City after the Ghana international starting their last two matches.

His recent displays mean he could still have a part to play at the King Power Stadium.

Amartey impressed for Leicester, with his performance last weekend, as he helped the Foxes pick up a 0-0 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old’s display against Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup was not as eye catching, but he still played a role as the Foxes progressed to the next round.

And Villa may now find that Puel’s growing faith in Amartey means that they have to look at other targets.

Amartey had played just four Premier League matches prior to his appearances against Chelsea, but Puel may now see him as a valuable member of his squad, which could force Villa to look elsewhere.

