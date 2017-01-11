Aston Villa fans react to mounting reports linking Jordan Ayew to Chinese side Shanghai SIPG

Aston Villa fans have reacted on Twitter to news claiming Jordan Ayew could leave- and it appears they will be happy to see him leave.

Chinese outfit Shanghai SIPG have registered their interest in the striker, who has struggled this season.

Representative of Ghana international have been busy discussing his future with reports suggesting he may have played his last game for the Villans.

Villa could buckle under pressure to sell following the huge financial benefit to the club as they will recoup the £10m Villa paid for his services.

But already Villa fans have reacted on Twitter urging the striker to leave the club.

Sell Ayew, and go all out to temp Benteke back.#AVFC#InAnIdealWorld — Dan Shewell (@djs147) January 11, 2017

Seems like Jordan Ayew has carefully treaded a fine line between staying marketable and becoming dispensable from AVFC perspective. #avfc — Foxy (@FoxyN77) January 11, 2017

If Ayew fancies a move to China, I think I'd sell him. He has some quality but not a team player, and they'd offer great money #avfc — Zoe (@zk16204) January 11, 2017

I love Ayew and would wish him well. It's just not worked for him in the championship, will be numerous reasons for this. 1/2 #AVFC — Adz (@AdzW90) January 11, 2017

