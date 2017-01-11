Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Aston Villa fans react to mounting reports linking Jordan Ayew to Chinese side Shanghai SIPG

Published on: 11 January 2017

Aston Villa fans have reacted on Twitter to news claiming Jordan Ayew could leave- and it appears they will be happy to see him leave.

Chinese outfit Shanghai SIPG have registered their interest in the striker, who has struggled this season.

Representative of Ghana international have been busy discussing his future with reports suggesting he may have played his last game for the Villans.

Villa could buckle under pressure to sell following the huge financial benefit to the club as they will recoup the £10m Villa paid for his services.

But already Villa fans have reacted on Twitter urging the striker to leave the club.

Jordan Ayew latest videos

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • michael says:
    January 11, 2017 05:34 pm
    Well said,certainly not a team player.This move doesn't look certain considering what his dad said when Gyan signed for the same Chinese club.

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations