Aston Villa fans urge Steve Bruce to start Albert Adomah at Barnsley

Aston Villa’s disappointing start to the Championship season continued as they were held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man Middlesbrough at Villa Park on Tuesday night, and Villa fans don’t understand why Albert Adomah isn’t starting matches.

The winger was a regular for the Midlands outfit last season but he has struggled for game time so far this term – he has featured for just 117 minutes in the league – and was once again named on the substitutes’ bench for the visit of Boro, with Birkir Bjarnason and new boy Robert Snodgrass preferred on the wings.

However, Adomah replaced the former at half-time as Steve Bruce’s side failed to break Garry Monk’s men down despite the fact they lost former Villan Adama Traore to a red card just four minutes in.

Henri Lansbury was also dismissed for the hosts in the second half as Villa couldn’t find the goal they needed to take a much-needed three points.

Aston Villa supporters were quick to have their say on Adomah’s situation via social media, with some saying that “stupid not to start him” as the team continue to struggle to find the net.

Here is just a selection of the Twitter reaction…

