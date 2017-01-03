Aston Villa fans want club to sell Jordan Ayew this January

The January Transfer season is here and Aston Villa fans are hoping to see their club sell Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew, the English media have reported.

In a pool conducted on the club’s website, majority of the fans want the striker to leave while an appreciable minority still believes Jordan has a future at the club.

Despite the fact that majority want him to leave, there are still a chunk of fans who believe he is a valuable asset that the club should hang on to - 41% of fans feel he can still have a future at Villa Park.

59% of the fans felt that the club should sell the striker if the right bid comes in.

Ayew is likely to miss the rest of the month for Aston Villa due to his involvement in the African Cup of Nations with Avram Grant's Ghana.

Ayew, who cost the club around £8million from Lorient last season, is also thought to be attracting interest from the Chinese Super League.

But Swansea, still searching for a long term replacement for Ayew's brother Andre, might test the waters at some point this month.

