Aston Villa forward Albert Adomah named in EFL Championship team of the season

Ghana winger Albert Adomah has been named in the English Championship team of the season following his fantastic season with Aston Villa.

The 30-year-old has been one of the key cogs for the Villans in the ongoing Championship season, scoring 14 times to propel the Birmingham-based outfit 4th on the league standings.

Adomah winger is currently the leading scorer for Steve Bruce's side hence earning himself a place in the team of the season which was named on Tuesday.

Adomah is joined by Wolverhampton Wanderers trio John Ruddy, Conor Coady and Ruben Neves as well as Fulham duo Ryan Sessegnon and Tom Cairney.

Norwich City’s James Maddison, Bobby Reid of Bristol City and Derby County midfielder Matej Vydra all made the cut.

Former Chelsea captain, John Terry complete the top 11 players in the English Championship this season.

All nominated players in the various categories will be honoured at the 2018 EFL Awards to take place on Sunday 15th April at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

