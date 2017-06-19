Aston Villa jump into the race to secure the services of Mubarak Wakaso

Ghana international Mubarak Wakaso is a man in demand in the United Kingdom and Aston Villa have made him one of their summer targets.

The former Elche and former Las Palmas midfielder is on the market again after just 8 games for Greek giants Panathinaikos.

Wakaso was adjudged the best winter signing by Granada when signed on loan despite the club going down.

There are some who believe that had he arrived earlier their fortunes would have been different.

The 26-year-old is one of the key players of his national team and has a ferocious left foot coupled with grit and determination.

Villa failed to secured instant promotion after their relegation twoseasons ago but manager Steve Bruce believes if they get their transfer targets right they could be back before you know it.

Swansea City and Reading have all inquired about the availability of the midfielder.

