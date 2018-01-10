Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce rules out Albert Adomah sale this January

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce will kick against any move to sell in-form winger Albert Adomah.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a move to Premier League side Swansea City and Championship table toppers Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He has scored 11 goals and providing five assists and could depart this January.

But Bruce wants to keep hold of him.

''What I don’t want to do is sell anybody [including our topscorer Albert Adomah] who is a value to us right now,'' Bruce said.

''In the summer, we had to get rid of players like Jordan Amavi, for instance. In an ideal world, we didn't want Amavi to go but the offer was too good for us and it enabled us to do what we needed to do.

''It's not easy with FFP but I don’t think we would lose one of our better players in January.

''I won’t allow that to happen and I’m sure my boss (owner Tony Xia) won’t want it either.''

