Aston Villa star Albert Adomah arrives in Ghana for holidays, could he make a return to the Black Stars?

Ghana and Aston Villa Star Albert Adomah has sneaked into his native country to spend some quality time with his extended family after a successful personal season in the championship.

The Ghanaian has 10 assists and was regarded as one of the positives of what has been a turbulent season for Villa who truly struggled in the championship this season.

Adomah was cruelly shipped out of Boro, a club he helped qualify for the English Premier League last season.

The Ghanaian did not complain and worked had to have a positive season with Villa-a club he immediately joined after leaving Boro.

The 29-year-old has played in 38 league games and scored 3 goals to help his team finish 13th on the league table.

The England born Ghanaian was spotted in Kumasi, Ghana's second biggest City where he is spending time with his Mum and Grandmother.

With the Black Stars set to begin preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ethiopia, could he make a return to the team next week?

By Rahman Osman

Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)