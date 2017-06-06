Aston Villa star Albert Adomah donates boots to Ghanaian lower side Densu Rovers

Aston Villa winger Albert Adomah has helped a young aspiring team in his native Ghana by donating pairs of boots and gloves to third-tier side Densu Rovers for good measure.

Football agent Papa Agyemang handed over the items to the club on behalf of the Ghana international.

"Albert has been doing this for the past few years now so it's nothing new," Agyemang said after the donation.

"It's a great gesture and I hope he continues to inspire and impact the youth with more good deeds in the future."

The gesture will come in handy ahead of the start of the lower division league.

Densu Rovers are based in Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region and play in the Division Two league - which is the third-tier of Ghana football.

