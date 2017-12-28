Aston Villa star Albert Adomah injury doubt ahead of Middlesbrough reunion

Aston Villa wideman Albert Adomah is an injury doubt for Saturday's game against former club Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Adomah, 30, has been in scintillating form for the side this term, netting 12 goals in 20 appearances for the team.

The Ghana international suffered an injury in the side's 2-1 defeat at Brentford on Boxing Day and now remains a major doubt for the clash against his former club..

Adomah, the shining light of a Villa season that has been up and down so far, joined Boro in August 2013 and was part of the 2015/16 squad that clinched promotion to the Premier League.

But the ex- Boro fans' favourite could be denied his Riverside reunion at the weekend.

Villa medical staff will check on the dead leg injury suffered by the top scorer in Tuesday's defeat at Brentford.

The potential absence of the in-form winger will be a massive blow for Steve Bruce, who is reeling under pressure ahead of the side's trip to the North-east, having plummeted down the standings.

Aston Villa have dropped out of the top six entirely after their latest league slide and will kick-off at the Riverside below Boro in the table.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)