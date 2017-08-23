Aston Villa star Albert Adomah invents new goal celebration

Aston Villa ace Albert Adomah seems to have invented a new celebration in world football.

On Tuesday night, he scored a beautiful volley in the 4-1 win over League One opposition Wigan Athletic in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Scott Hogan scored twice, while Birkir Bjarnason also found the back of the net.

Adomah's goal was a talking point, not because of the action itself, but more because of the celebration.

Rather than go for a classic gesture, the 29-year-old opted to do a headstand in front of the goal.

The celebration caught the eye of all watching.

This is definitely 'head and shoulders' above any other goal celebration...😂😎👌#PartOfThePride #AVFC pic.twitter.com/7irhvQBJZh — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) August 22, 2017

