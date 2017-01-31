Aston Villa striker Jordan Ayew urges focus ahead of Cameroon clash in AFCON semis

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has urged his teammates to shift their focus on Cameroon ahead of their semi-final clash in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday.

The West Africans have secured another routine semi-final berth after their 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ayew, who plays for English Championship side Aston Villa, is urging focus ahead of the crucial clash

“It is a good thing for the squad, the medical staff the FA and the whole country, but is just the quarter finals, we have big semi final clash against Cameroon which will be tough,"he said

"But like i said we have to keep going and doing what know how to do best and get rewarded at the end."

The striker opened the scoring for the Black Stars before his brother Andre scored the match winner in the win over DR Congo.

