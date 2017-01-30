Aston Villa to trade Jordan Ayew for Swansea City pair Neil Taylor and Modou Barrow

The Telegraph has reported that Aston Villa are on the verge of concluding a double deal with Swansea City for pair Neil Taylor and Modou Barrow, with Jordan Ayew potentially going the other way.

The Midlands outfit have big ambitions of returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking but have work to do to get into the top six after a slow start to the current campaign.

Steve Bruce’s men have added Conor Hourihane, Birkir Bjarnason, Henri Lansbury, Sam Johnstone and James Bree to their squad already this month but it appears that the Villans want more players.

Taylor’s place in the Swansea side is under threat following the arrival of Martin Olsson from Norwich, while Barrow is in and out of the Liberty Stadium starting XI.

The report suggests that Ayew, who has struggled for game time in the Midlands, could well be offered in part-exchange if any deal is to take place.

The Ghana international’s brother Andre was a major hit at the Welsh club before being sold to West Ham United.

