Aston Villa wideman Albert Adomah reveals Jonathan Kodjia is funniest teammate in locker room

Aston Villa winger Albert Adomah has revealed striker Jonathan Kodjia is the funniest man in the club's dressing room.

Adomah, 29, has been reflecting on Villa's season which saw them finish at a disappointing 13th on the Championship table.

The Ghana international has opened up on how the locker room kept their spirit high last season and appears the Fenerbache target was a huge part in that.

'Kodjia puts me to shame. I used to dance around a lot in the dressing room but I leave it to Kodjia now. He entertains and dances to his rap music. He`s got all the moves - like the dab as the youngsters call it these days. It`s fun watching him entertain us in the dressing room. He is definitely the funniest.' he told the club's official website.

He went on to say.

'For me, you just have to look at him and he puts a smile on your face. Gabby`s also very funny in the dressing room, Micah and Bunny also make me laugh - they all have a different sense of humour.

"With Kodjia, I just look at him and laugh, especially when there`s music on! He had an immense season on the pitch too. Forget his price tag, he`s done the business. He`s a striker, he`s there to score goals and he`s delivered.'

