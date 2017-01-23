Aston Villa wideman Albert Adomah reveals pain in side's drop in form

Ghana winger Albert Adomah admits Aston Villa are frustrated over their unflattering campaign in the English championship.

The 29-year-old bagged a brace for the Villans in their 2-2 stalemate against Preston North End at the weekend.

Villa are sitting in mid-table- a far cry from their expected performance in the championship.

And he has revealed the pain behind the side's drop in form.

“Every draw feels like a defeat at Aston Villa,”he said

“On Saturday at the end of the game it meant more to them – it felt like a victory for them, whereas for us we were disappointed,” Adomah continued.

“That shows the club we are. If clubs get a draw against us, it’s like a victory for them.

“When we get a draw, it’s like a defeat for us.

“But it’s not too late – there are still loads of games left so we just have to go on a run if we can.”

He added: “We know what we can do it as a team but there are two halves to each game,” said Adomah reflecting on a second-half collapse against Preston.

“We just have to be positive in each half and grind out the results – that’s what we really need to do.

“We showed a great threat in the first half. Even in the second half we had a few chances where maybe we should have been a bit more clinical.

“We were just unfortunate in that we couldn’t put the ball away.

“Hopefully we have set the standard now and we can do that for 90 minutes from now on.”

