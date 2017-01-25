Aston Villa winger Albert Adomah hails Henri Lansbury’s impressive debut

Aston Villa wideman Albert Adomah has spoken highly of debutante Henri Lansbury after his side's 2-2 draw against Preston North End last Saturday.

Lansbury, who played 77 minutes, impressed heavily in the stalemate.

And Ghana winger Albert Adomah, who bagged a sensational brace for the Villans believes he will flourish under Steve Bruce.

"I thought it was a wonderful debut from Henri – he played very well indeed.

"It was great to play alongside him. You can just see his quality.

"He is very good on the ball and was playing the ball forward, something we have been missing.

"I thought he did very, very well but obviously he wasn’t 100 percent because he hasn’t played for several weeks – that’s why he had to come off before the end.

"I am sure there’s more to come from him. As he gets to know his team-mates more and his surroundings more, he will show more of his quality.

"We have a bit of time now before our next game. As a professional footballer, you want the next game as soon as possible.

"But, from the perspective of people like Henri, it’s a good thing because he can integrate himself into Aston Villa more."

By Patrick Akoto

