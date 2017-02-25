Astute Kenyan journalist Collins Okinyo names child after former Ghana star Michael Essien

Astute Kenyan Sports Journalist Collins Okinyo has out of love and admiration named his son after former Chelsea and Ghana international Michael Essien.

The boy, John Essien, who is now in primary school was named after the Ghana star six years ago and is miraculously taking after the midfield 'god'.

Despite Kenya having some top class footballers such as Victor Wanyama and Divock Origi, Okinyo, a freelance sports writer and owner of popular East Africa football website Soka25east.com has explained his decision to name his son after the Ghanaian.

“Michael Essien is my favourite African footballer of all time and the decision to name my son after him is because of my admiration for his immense qualities,” herosportsgh reported.

The name Essien, is common with the Fantes of the central region of Ghana but has found its way into the Kenya birth registry due to Mr Okinyo’s freaky love for the Chelsea legend.

Prince John Essien who is a pupil of the Makini Primary School in Kenya’s capital Nairobi has expectedly taken after the Ghana midfield dynamo, regularly featuring for the school’s junior team.

The little Essien, according to school authorities, is a very talented footballer and touted to make it big in future.

Michael Essien played for Ghana at the 2006 and 2014 World Cups as well as featuring in the 2008 and 2010 AFCONS.

Perhaps in fifteen years from now, Kenya will have an Essien in their national team.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

