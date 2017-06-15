Atalanta General Director Umberto Mariano endorses Ghanaian players at Calcio Trade Ball

Atalanta General Director Umberto Mariano lauded the qualities of Ghanaian players during his speech at the 2017 Calcio Trade Ball.

He was the special guest of honour at the second edition of the programme dubbed football's bilateral trade.

Mariano thanked the organizers and eulogized the talents recruited from the country.

Atalanta currenlty have three Ghanaian players in their books- Patrick Asmah, Yaw Ackah and Rahim Razak.

