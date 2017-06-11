Atalanta General Director Umberto Marino and chief scout to attend Calcio Trade Ball

ArthurLegacy Sports has confirmed Atalanta General Director Umberto Marino will be the special guest of honour for the second edition of Calcio Trade Ball.

Marino will be accompanied by the Serie A club's Chief Scout Roberto Marta for the event on Tuesday night in Accra.

For the inaugural event which was held last June deputy sports director of AS Roma Frederic Massara attended.

Calcio Trade Ball- football’s bilateral trade partnership between Ghana and Italy has the support of the Italian Embassy in the country.

ArthurLegacy CEO Oliver Arthur is of the firm conviction that the programme will further deepen the existing Cultural Exchange and Business relationship.

Seasoned an emerging talents playing in Italy have been invited to interact with the business community.

Sulley Muntari, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, Kwadwo Asamoah, Afriyie Acquah, Isaac Cofie and Raman Chibsah are expected to attend.

Distinguished footballers- past and current- will be honoured for their contributions to the game.

