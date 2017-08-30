Match Report: Inter Allies 0-0 Wa All Stars- Allies league position threatened after two wasteful penalties against All Stars

Inter Allies and WA All Stars played out an eventful 0-0 stalemate on a disappointing afternoon at the El-Wak Stadium on Wednesday.

Inter Allies would have gone clear off the drop in midweek but were subdued by a stubborn Wa All Stars defense.

The Eleven is to One Boys were awarded a penalty in the 76th but midfielder Prince Baffoe's poor kick was thwarted by goalkeeper Rashid Seidu.

The excitement of the game looked to have been over after both teams deployed defensive tactics in the dying embers until referee Kenny Paddy awarded Inter Allies their second penalty of the game in the 89th minute. Midfielder Samuel Bekoe stepped to send his short the direction of goalkeeper Rashid Seidu to the chagrin of the vociferous home fans.

Allies remain in 13th position with 33 points, three points adrift of Wa All Stars with four games to end the season.

